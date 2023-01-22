YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mahoning County Engineers are planning for a slippery Sunday evening as snow coats the roads.

Throughout the day, crews loaded salt and slag into trucks. The county has 20 trucks it uses to treat roads. They’ll be dumping salt and clearing roads as snow continues to pile up.

By around 6 p.m. Sunday, Youngstown saw about 2 to 3 inches of snow fall since early afternoon.

Given the weather conditions, it’s important to remember to use extreme caution when driving. Visibility is low, which can inhibit others’ and your ability to see what lies ahead.

As some of the snow melts, it leaves behind some slick patches behind. Be sure to leave enough distance between you and other cars to allow for icy and slick road conditions.