YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A nationwide hummus recall has been issued because of the potential for listeria contamination.

Pita Pal Foods, of Houston, Texas, is recalling hummus products made between May 30 and June 25.

Some of the hummus was sold in tubs and some in snack sizes with pretzels.

Consumers who have purchased products listed below with these use by dates are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.