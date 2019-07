Proceeds were donated to Hubbard Township, Eagle Joint Fire District and other non-profit charities

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Shenango Valley Corvette Club hosted a car show in Hubbard on Sunday.

The show took place at Greenwood’s Hubbard Chevrolet dealership, where people from across the state brought their classic cars and corvettes.

Judges at the show helped select the winners of more than 40 awards.

Proceeds were donated to Hubbard Township, Eagle Joint Fire District and other non-profit charities.