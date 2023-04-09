POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine Marie Pullium, 75, peacefully passed away with her loving granddaughter, Celina and her daughter, Carri by her side at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House in the afternoon of April 7, 2023.

Christine was diagnosed with kidney cancer in 2020. She fought the good fight until God called her home.

Christine Marie Pullium was born on November 18, 1947 in Germany. She immigrated to the United States with her parents in 1950 through Ellis Island.

She valued family traditions and instilled those values in her daughter and grandchildren who were true blessings in her life.

According to her grandchildren, she was a fantastic cook. Her favorite pastime was shopping.

Christine always felt blessed to work at two places she loved and attended, Cardinal Mooney High School and Youngstown State University. At Cardinal Mooney, she was secretary to the Principal and Office Manager. She retired from YSU as an Administrative Assistant after working in Financial Aid and Scholarships, Human Resources and Kilcawley Center.

She was a member of the YSU Retirees Association and the YSU Women Retirees Group.

She always enjoyed lunches with her YSU friends and her lifelong childhood friends, who were dear to her heart.

She enjoyed trips to Geneva-on-the-Lake and going to Florida for her husband’s Air Force reunions.

Christine will be remembered by her daughter, Carri; her granddaughter, Celina; her grandson, Caden and her sister, Judy Szpiech of Poland. She will also be dearly missed by many of her close friends that she considered her family.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband of 48 years, Dale E. Pullium, who was an airman in the United States Air Force and whom she married on October 27, 1971 and died August 9, 2019 and a daughter, Christy.

“Those we love don’t go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed, and very dear.”

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. There will be a prayer service on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road in Poland, with the Very Reverend Martin Celuch, JCL officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that material tributes take the form of contributions to Taussig Cancer Center, CA-Building, 10201 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106 in memory of Christine.

The family would like to thank the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center for their excellent care, St. Elizabeth Hospitals, and a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of the Valley for their outstanding staff, nurses and aides and their support on her last and final days on earth.

