Champion rallies past LaBrae; Flashes notch fourth win of the season

The Golden Flashes topped the Vikings 15-12 in week five of the high school football season.

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion held off LaBrae Friday night 15-12.



Nick Stahlman’s 1-yard touchdown run with 3:07 left in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winner.

LaBrae opened the scoring in the first quarter when Devin Carter scored on a 4-yard run. The PAT was no-good, with the Vikings ahead 6-0. Carter tallied 164 ruahing yards on the night.

Champion got on the scoreboard late in the first quarter when Austin Wilforth pluged in from one yard out. The extra point made it 7-6 Golden Flashes. Wilforth rushed for 171 yards and a touchdown on the night.

LaBrae recaptured the lead in the fourth quarter on a Shaun Miller five-yard touchdown run, giving the Vikings a 12-7 advantage with 8:46 remaining.

Champion improves to 4-1, while LaBrae drops to 1-4.

