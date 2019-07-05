Car lovers from different states travel to Super Nats in Canfield

People from all over the U.S. have traveled to attend the 32nd Annual Hot Rod Super Nationals in Canfield.

“We used to come as a group years ago, before we had the vehicles, a bunch of friends. But now the guys have their vehicles and they want to show them off and they’re proud of them,” said Danielle Allport, of Hilton, New York.

Allport said her and her husband travel every year to attend the Super Nats.

Janet Heinrich and her husband also travel from Hilton, New York to attend the show every year.

“We’ve traveled five and a half hours to get to the show… We used to come to the show before we had children, before we had cars. We just came and had a good time in the late 80s, early 90s,” she said.

Greg Krug and his grandson set up their matching trucks all the way from Spring Church, Pennsylvania.

“We really enjoy the car scene out here. It’s a lot better than it is back home, our car shows are very small,” Krug said.

His grandson, Jace, is taking after him and has already won three trophies at other car shows. This is their fifth year coming to the car show, and Krug says he plans to come every year.

The show will run through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is also a nightly cruise that drives to the after party at 5:30 p.m.

The Hot Rod Super Nationals take place at the Canfield Fairgrounds, located at 7265 Columbiana Canfield Rd.

For more information, visit www.hotrodsupernats.com.