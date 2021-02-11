Canfield schools noncommittal on spring concerts

Superintendent Joe Knoll issued a statement in which he was noncommittal to the idea

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The superintendent of Canfield schools responded Thursday to a request from a group of parents and students who want to hold band concerts this year.

The group addressed the school board Wednesday night, asking for the spring concerts to be allowed, comparing them to sporting events that are being permitted to take place.

