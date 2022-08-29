CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair is around the corner and inspectors are coming to check the rides.

The rides have to meet industry standard rules and regulations.

The rides must show no signs of corrosion or metal fatigue.

Ohio now has Tyler’s Law, which went into effect in 2020 after the death of 18 year old Tyler Jarrell. Tyler was thrown from a ride at the Ohio State Fair in 2017.

Tyler’s Law says that ride companies must submit where rides have been outside of Ohio.

The inspection timing will be a surprise, so the timing of the inspection is unsure.