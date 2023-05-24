STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Field held off Canfield 3-2 in the Division II Baseball District Finals on Wednesday afternoon at Cene Park in Struthers.

The Falcons plated three runs in the top of the first inning. Caleb Gartner, Grady Eader and Logan Lonzrick each tallied RBI singles, giving Field a 3-0 lead after one inning.

Canfield got on the board in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI single from Tanner Stricko, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

The Cardinals added another run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a throwing error, and headed to the ninth inning down 3-2.

Canfield got the tying run to third base in the bottom of the seventh, but could do no damage.

Canfield’s season comes to an end with a record of 19-5.

Field improves to 22-7 on the campaign. The Falcons advance to face the winner of NDCL/Hubbard in the Division II Regional Semifinals on Thursday, June 1, at Thurmon Munson Memorial Stadium in Canton.