CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday that the team was releasing Perrion Winfrey, who the I-Team learned is under police investigation.
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland police are investigating Browns defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey after a woman reported he threatened her, and he had a gun.
The incident happened Tuesday evening at East 9th and Euclid.
We’ve learned two women told police they know Winfrey.
They saw him in a hotel lobby, and one yelled an insult to him when he didn’t respond.
They say Winfrey then became angry, making a threat and showing he had a gun.
The women say they have some of the encounter recorded on cell phone video.
Winfrey had left the scene before police arrived.
They did not arrest him. He has not been charged.
The matter has been referred for investigation.
We’ve reached out to Cleveland police for more information.
The I-Team also contacted the Browns to discuss the matter but have not yet received a response.
However, around 10 a.m. Wednesday, they released this information:
“The Cleveland Browns have waived DT Perrion Winfrey.
Winfrey appeared in 13 games as a rookie last season and recorded 22 tackles and half of a sack.”
Just weeks ago, Winfrey reported he was the victim of an armed robbery downtown after a group of men with guns got out of a vehicle.
Winfrey plays defensive tackle and was drafted by the Browns in 2022.