Browns announce jersey numbers for rookies and free agent signings

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are holding rookie mini camp in Berea this weekend.
Today, the team announced jersey numbers for the eight members of the 2021 NFL Draft class, along with the many free agent signings from earlier in the offseason.
2020 draft class
CB Greg Newsome – 20
LB Jeremiah Owusu Koramoah – 28
WR Anthony Schwartz – 10
OT James Hudson III – 66
DT Tommy Togiai – 93
LB Tony Fields II – 42
S Richard LeCounte III – 39
RB Demetric Felton – 25
Undrafted free-agents
RB Tre Harbison – 37
DE Romeo McKnight – 57
CB Kiondre Thomas – 49
DT Marvin Wilson – 65
CB Emmanuel Rugamba – 37
Free agent signings/trade acquisitions
DE Jadeveon Clowney – 90
CB Troy Hill – 23
LB Anthony Walker Jr. – 54
DE Takkarist McKinley – 55
DT Malik Jackson – 97
S John Johnson III – 43
T Greg Senat – 70
DT Damion Square – 61
DT Malik McDowell – 58
Number swaps
DT Jordan Elliott – 96
RB John Kelly – 49
DE Porter Gustin – 94
DE Curtis Weaver – 59