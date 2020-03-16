Browns add veteran quarterback in free agency

Washington Redskins quarterback Case Keenum (8) works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have reportedly come to terms on a free agent contract with veteran Case Keenum.

It is reportedly a three-year deal worth $18 million, with $10 million guaranteed.

The 32-year old spent last season with the Washington Redskins.

He previously played for Cleveland Head Coach Kevin Stefanski in Minnesota, when Stefanski was the Vikings’ quarterback coach.

In nine seasons in the NFL, Keenum has thrown for 14,368 yards with 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.

He has spent time with the Texans, Rams, Vikings, Broncos, and Redskins.

Keenum is expected to serve as an ideal veteran backup quarterback to third-year quarterback Baker Mayfield.