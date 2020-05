YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former Coitsville police officer testified in a suppression hearing Friday that the suspect in the June stabbing death of a woman at a US-422 hotel did agree to allow a DNA swab to be taken from him.

Judge Anthony Donofrio in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court also viewed video from Ronald Craig’s body camera that was taken while he took the swab from Francis Rydarowicz, 49, in a room at St. Elizabeth Health Center. That was taken shortly after his wife, Katherine Rydarowicz, 48, was found stabbed to death in the parking lot of the King’s Hotel.