Which white jean jackets are best?

If you love the jean jacket look but want to wear a shade other than blue, you might be wondering what your options are. While there are plenty of colorful denim styles available, a simple white jean jacket has the “it” factor.

White jean jackets strike the ideal balance between a crisp appearance and casual vibes, which means it’s easy to coordinate them with just about any garment. One of the top styles, the Charter Club Women’s White Denim Jacket, is a modern spin on the classic silhouette.

What to know before you buy a white jean jacket

Shades of white

When you shop for white jean jackets, you might be surprised to discover there is more than one shade of white. Certain jackets are available in bright white, while others are ivory or cream. Off-white jean jackets fall somewhere in the middle of the spectrum.

Similar to wedding dresses, finding the ideal white for your jean jacket often boils down to finding a flattering shade. People with cooler undertones are often suited by bright white shades, whereas those with warmer undertones may prefer warm white shades, namely ivory or cream.

How to style a white jean jacket

White jean jackets are versatile enough to coordinate with most tops, bottoms, dresses and skirts. As far as accessorizing goes, the sky’s the limit.

What to look for in a quality white jean jacket

Material blend

Traditional denim jackets are 100% cotton, which means they’re breathable and get softer the more you wash and wear them. However, modern styles are often blended with synthetic materials, namely polyester and elastane. Polyester-blend jean jackets are less prone to shrinking and fading, while elastane gives jackets more flexibility.

Hemline

Classic jean jackets are usually cut a couple of inches below the belly button, and usually graze the top of pants, jeans and skirts. Cropped styles, on the other hand, are typically cut below the bust. Oversized jean jackets usually cover the torso and upper thigh. The longest jean jackets are duster styles that fall anywhere from midthigh to the ankle.

Pockets

Most jean jackets have four pockets, including pairs of button-down front pockets and slit pockets on the sides. Depending on the style, the button-down pockets may be functional or decorative. Slit pockets are functional in most styles, but their capacity varies. Certain styles can hold smartphones, whereas others are barely large enough to fit keys or small wallets.

How much you can expect to spend on a white jean jacket

Entry-level white jean jackets from lesser-known brands cost $30-$60. Styles with finer construction and details range between $75-$120. Designer white jean jackets, many of which have fancy embellishments, range from $150-$450.

White jean jacket FAQ

How do I clean a white jean jacket?

A. Although it’s tempting, you should avoid using bleach-based products to clean white denim. Instead, wash the jacket in warm water with gentle detergent. To prevent shrinkage or warping, let the jacket lie flat to dry on a drying rack or towel. If you’d like to minimize the risk of stains, you can spray your white jean jacket with waterproofing treatment.

When can I wear a white jean jacket?

A. White jean jackets are traditionally worn in the spring and summer because they coordinate well with light-colored clothing and footwear. While some schools of thought maintain that white shouldn’t be worn after Labor Day, many people embrace white jean jackets for fall and winter wear. Not only do they add a touch of brightness to darker outfits, but they’re also a versatile shell that can be worn in place of blazers.

What’s the best white jean jacket to buy?

Top white jean jacket

Charter Club Women’s White Denim Jacket

What you need to know: This updated design is slightly dressier than traditional jean jackets, but it’s suitable for casual and everyday wear.

What you’ll love: It features modern details, blazer-inspired edges, micro front pockets and a tapered waist. The denim is blended with eco-friendly stretch materials that help the jacket maintain its shape. The buttons have a chic, brushed finish that complements the style.

What you should consider: Some wearers indicated the material wasn’t as soft as expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Top white jean jacket for the money

Riders by Lee Indigo Women’s White Denim Jacket

What you need to know: Made by a timeless denim brand, this classic jean jacket is universally flattering.

What you’ll love: The jacket has traditional Lee details, particularly the buttons and stitch style. It’s available in a neutral off-white that doesn’t overpower light-colored clothing. It also has slit pockets large enough to hold small essentials, including eyes and earbuds.

What you should consider: The collar point tends to curl up, no matter how much you iron it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Calvin Klein Women’s White Jean Jacket

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a fashion-forward style, this cropped white jean jacket has a fun, playful appearance.

What you’ll love: The cropped style hits most wearers at the smallest part of the waist, making it a flattering style. Slim, fitted sleeves offset the jacket’s boxy torso. The jacket coordinates well with blue jeans because the brass-finish buttons match contrast stitching.

What you should consider: Certain wearers may find that the sleeves are too narrow.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

