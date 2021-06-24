Bessie McQuistion, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bessie McQuistion, 93, formerly of Columbiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, Salem.

Mrs. McQuistion was born on November 11, 1927 in East Palestine, daughter of the late George and Nannie Hickman Kibler and had lived in this area all of her life.

Bessie was a homemaker and attended Abundant Life Fellowship when she lived in New Waterford. More recently she was a member of the former First United Methodist Church of Leetonia. She had been a member of Columbiana Senior Citizens, New Waterford Senior Citizens and Columbiana Fancy Walkers.

Her husband, Landy Buck, whom she married on May 10, 1952, preceded her in death on, October 9, 1954.

Bessie is survived by her son, George (Wanda) Buck of Beloit; two granddaughters, Gail (Timothy) Barnhart of Leetonia and Kelly (Brandon) Simms of Columbiana; and two great grandchildren, Brady and Brooklyn Barnhart.

She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Elsie Brown, Mary Ann Ward, Georgiann Louk and Elizabeth Floor.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at the Van Dyke-Swaney-Rettig Funeral Home, East Palestine, with Pastor Cyndi Midlick officiating.

Burial will be in Glenview Cemetery, East Palestine.

Memorial donations in memory of Bessie may be made to Disabled American Veterans 9540 McCallum Ave NE, Alliance, OH 44601

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Friday, June 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.