CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann M. Zarr, 80, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at her home, with her family by her side, following a long time struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Ann was born May 18, 1943, in Campbell, a daughter of the late Walter and Margaret Rosan Madura, and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1961 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School .

She worked at DeYor Labs as a Phlebotomist and Director of Customer Service for eight years before she retired in 1993.

Mrs. Zarr was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

Ann enjoyed visiting casinos, traveling, camping with her family and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. In her younger days, Ann was an active member of the Austintown PTA, and was a former coach and board member with Austintown Girls Softball League.

Ann leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 60 years, Wilbur W. Zarr, whom she married September 8, 1962; three daughters, Renee (Jeffrey) Ervin of Canfield, Michele (Tom) Warmouth of Austintown and Dawn Jones (Jerry Bruff) of Canfield; eight grandchildren, Ryan (Kate) Ervin, Jena (Brent) Hunsicker, Zachary, Bryce and Hayden Warmouth, Kyle (Rita) Jones, Taylor (Jesse) Saluga, and Hadley Jones; a great granddaughter, Harper R. Hunsicker; a great- grandson, Sawyer Saluga and many extended family members.

An infant son, Jeffrey W. Zarr, and a sister, Marlene Valerio preceded Ann in death.

Family and friends may gather to pay respects from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at St. Joseph Church 4545 New Rd., Austintown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m.



Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, Ann’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Ann’s family would like to extend a heartfelt and sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of Hospice of the Valley for their kindness shown and compassionate care given to Ann and her family in her final days.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kinnick Funeral Home.

