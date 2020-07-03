667 new COVID-19 cases, 34 new deaths in Pa.; cases surge in Allegheny County

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 667 positive cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths since Thursday’s report, when 832 new cases and 25 new deaths were reported.

That brings the statewide total to 88,741 cases and 6,746 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There was one new case reported in Mercer County for a total of 143 cases and six deaths; and three. new cases reported in Lawrence County, for a total of 110 cases and nine deaths. No new deaths were reported in those counties on Friday.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

Cases in Allegheny County increased 166 cases overnight. Thursday, Allegheny Health Department Director Dr. Debra Bogen announced that additional measures are being taken to further stem the spread of coronavirus cases.

The new order calls for a one-week closure of bars, restaurants and casinos and the cancellation of all activities or events over 25 people for that same one-week time period. Food establishments may still offer take-out and delivery during that time period.

In addition to the order, Dr. Bogen also recommended a voluntary stay-at-home protocol for residents of the county.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 715,403 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date, the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

24% are ages 50-64; and

27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,888 resident cases of COVID-19 and 3,323 cases among employees, for a total of 21,211 cases. Out of the total deaths, 4,583 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 6,745 of the total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. Mask wearing is still required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.