4 injured in Mercer County rollover crash

Police say the minivan rolled over at least two times.

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Four people were hurt Saturday in a rollover crash in Mercer County.

The accident happened about 6:22 p.m. in the southbound lanes of State Route 79 near State Route 208.

According to police, a woman was driving a minivan south on SR 79 when another vehicle was attempting to merge onto SR 79 from SR 208. The woman thought the car was going to enter her lane so she swerved, lost control and her vehicle rolled over at least two times, coming to rest in both lanes of SR 79, according to police.

The woman and her three passengers were hurt. They were taken from the scene by ambulance to Grove City Medical Center.