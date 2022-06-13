YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two Youngstown men entered guilty pleas last week in a drug case from 2018 in the U.S. District Court Of Puerto Rico.

Lamont “Spunk” Wright and Mack Devon “Money Mack” Boone, both 34, entered their pleas Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Giselle Lopez-Soler to one count of conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine.

A sentencing has not been set, according to court records.

Both men have been in federal custody. Boone was arrested in October of 2018 and Wright remained on the run until U.S. Marshals ran him down in February 2019 at an Austintown apartment complex.

Both were part of an indictment that charged 62 people in Puerto Rico in a drug trafficking scheme, but even now, four years later, the indictment has remained sealed. However, some of the pleadings and motions in the case against the two men give some detail of what they are accused of doing.

In a motion to present evidence filed by federal prosecutors in July, federal prosecutors said that Wright and Boone traveled Oct. 23, 2016, to Puerto Rico to buy eight kilograms of cocaine and then mail it back to Youngstown.

The motion said the pair went to four separate post offices on the island to ship the packages, and all four packages were seized and lawfully searched after warrants were obtained.

On June 27, 2017, both men again came to Puerto Rico, but their baggage was impounded after a police dog detected the odor of something inside them.

Investigators got a warrant and found almost $29,000 cash in the bags, the motion said.

Neither Boone or Wright ever put in a claim for the cash.

It is unclear how many of the other defendants in the case have also pleaded guilty.