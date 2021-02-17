11 rescued from flooded streets following water main break in Philly

One woman was freed from her car and 10 others were rescued from a nearby U-Haul storage facility

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say at least 11 people were rescued after a large water main break in Philadelphia left cars submerged and the area completely flooded.

The 48-inch break occurred around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Nicetown area of North Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel says one woman was freed from her car and 10 others were rescued from a nearby U-Haul storage facility.

No injuries were reported.

The Philadelphia Water Department says customers who experienced reduced water pressure should see normal flow return.

It’s unclear what caused the rupture.