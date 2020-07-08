Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Crime
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
Hot and humid with pop up storms
Video
Top Stories
Youngstown officer has 19 charges in sex case dropped in exchange for plea
Top Stories
Second stimulus check: Group of economists suggests ongoing payments
Harvard, MIT sue to block ICE rule on international students
Smuckers recalls some canned cat food
Suspect led police on chase on I-90 after shooting involving Euclid police: I-Team
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
Obituaries
Jobs
Community
July 4 fireworks and events
Summer Events
Academic Excellence
Local online religious services
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at Noon
Closings and delays
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Trumbull County COVID-19 Deaths
Sorry, but your browser does not support frames.
Trending on WKBN.com
Youngstown officer has 19 charges in sex case dropped in exchange for plea
Marshals arrest suspects charged with murder of man found in burning SUV in Youngstown
Struthers police: Astro Shapes employee attacked by trainee at work
Youngstown woman wins big in Ohio Lottery game
Live Stream