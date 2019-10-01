WATCH: Video shows angry customer stabbing Weathersfield business owner, police say

Joe Porter said he could see something was in the woman's hand when she came in

WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police are still looking for the woman they say stabbed the owner of Porter’s Auto Wrecking in Weathersfield Township.

They said she stabbed Joe Porter about a week ago inside of the business on Route 169.

Court records show an arrest warrant has been issued for Gwendolyn Haynes in connection to the stabbing.

Porter said it started as an argument with Lionel Sellars, who has been arrested, over a car part.

“I knew she had a weapon of some sort, I just didn’t know what.”

Watch the surveillance video above to see the entire confrontation.