Articles of impeachment officially issued against Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Articles of impeachment were officially filed against Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Republican Rep. John Becker announced today.

Becker first drafted articles back in August to “restore the rule of law” back to the state, and 12 articles of impeachment were issued today by Becker, along with Representatives Candice Keller, Nino Vitale and Paul Zeltwanger (all Republicans).

“Rather than hearing the cries of Ohioans, Gov. DeWine continues to stifle those cries by finding more inventive ways to use masks to muffle the voices of the people,” Becker said in a statement. “He continues to have callous disregard for the fact that his isolation policies have led to a shockingly high number of suicides, alarming rates of drug abuse, persistently high unemployment, and the forced abandonment of the elderly by their loved ones.”

That DeWine said he would veto Senate Bill 311, which would limit Ohio Department of Health’s ability to issue infectious disease orders, also did not sit well with those issuing articles of impeachment against him.

In a press conference today (as seen in the video above), DeWine said that he had to continue to do what was best for the people of Ohio and would carry on despite articles of impeachment being waged against him.

According to Becker’s statement, articles of impeachment cannot be vetoed, and require a majority (50 votes) in the Ohio House of Representatives and then a two-thirds majority (22 votes) in the Ohio Senate for conviction and removal from office.

You can read Becker’s whole press release below:

