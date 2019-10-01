Skip to content
Top Stories
4 presidential candidates to headline Ohio Democrats’ dinner
Virginia girl said she lied about boys cutting her dreadlocks
Statewide burn ban begins Oct. 1
A toasty Tuesday
Steelers break out of funk, stomp Bengals 27-3
Hot and humid Tuesday
Youngstown candidates discuss importance of electing own school board members at forum
Small business owners in Poland create customized products in an eco-friendly way
Warren homeowners, including mayor, want answers after flooding
WATCH: Pennsylvania powers to collide on WKBN Game of the Week
GOP lawmakers announce gun bill to address some of Gov. DeWine’s concerns
Youngstown considering ‘self-insurance’ to provide healthcare to city employees
Plan in place for AUTOParkit owner to pay back $400K in taxes to Trumbull County
WATCH: Howland travels to Canfield for Volleyball Match of Week
Canfield crime activity: Teen driver dragged officer after getting hit with Taser, police say
Defendants in Braking Point Recovery health care fraud case plan to plead guilty
Car takes off after 3-car crash in Youngstown, police say
Local LGBTQ center seeking donations in order to stay open
Record highs are on schedule
Talking about playoffs?! Mineral Ridge and Lowellville clash with major playoff implications
‘Penguin Positivity’ boards spread messages of hope and encouragement to YSU students
WATCH: Ram tough! Mineral Ridge’s Perkins among Week Five contenders for the Big 22
Big 22 Contender: 10 questions with Wilmington’s Ethan Susen
7th grader from Liberty travels to Denmark through peace-promoting organization
Police: Trumbull Co. woman heading to jail bit bailiff, officer after court hearing
Pit bull dies protecting Florida siblings from venomous snake
Local man arraigned in Mahoning County for fifth OVI
Police: Woman in jail after leading officers on high-speed chase into Champion
Watch: Milestone moments in Browns win over Ravens
Big 22 Contender: 10 questions with Girard’s Morgan Clardy
Big 22 Contender: 10 questions with Girard’s Haeden Gump
Akron Children’s Hospital Radiothon rescheduled for November
Man who served time for two shooting deaths indicted on firearms charge
Rich Center for Autism receives large donation to benefit expansion and remodeling
A warm end to September
Youngstown cops find drugs in car that flipped over
Driver injured after hitting utility pole on South Avenue, Youngstown police say
California to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Wagon Wheel Motel clears first hurdle in list of issues
Investigators looking for suspect in Sharon shooting
2 escape trailer fire in Shenango Twp.
Police identify elderly woman killed in Leetonia train accident
Car destroyed, garage damaged in Youngstown fire
Power restored in Campbell area following early morning outage
Mich. highway billboard hacked, porn movie plays for drivers
Crews work to control fire at house in Union Township
WATCH: Quick Monday Forecast
Five Valley volleyball teams featured in latest OHSVCA poll
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Organization urges businesses to turn Youngstown pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Siblings say they are realistic about missing sister from Youngstown
Mother of three finds success after moving to the Valley
Dallas jury convicts ex-cop in neighbor’s death
Weather
Police: Woman hit Boardman officer with purse after breaking into boyfriend’s apartment