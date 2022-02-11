(KTLA) — If you’re looking to make your Super Bowl party one everyone will remember, Chef Jamie Gwen has you covered with some incredible recipes.

Gwen is a celebrity chef whose work has been featured on The Food Network, Master Chef, The Talk, Martha Stewart, Emeril Live, and more.

Now, she’s giving you the chance to “wow” your guests with the perfect Super Bowl spread:

Pull-Apart Pigskins

Ingredients

Non-stick cooking spray

2 tubes refrigerated pizza dough

2 (14-ounce) packages Little Smokies

Cheese Sauce, for dipping

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375˚F. Generously spray the bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan and place an 8-ounce ceramic ramekin in the center of the pan. Roll the pizza dough to 1/8-inch thick and cut the dough into 1 1/2” by 2” pieces. Wrap each Little Smokies in a piece of pizza dough and pinch the seam shut. Vertically line the pigs in a blanket around the outside of the pan (and continue to fill the pan in concentric circles until you reach the ramekin. packed together. Tightly cover the pan with aluminum foil and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover the pan and bake for 15 minutes more or until golden brown.

Slow Cooker Beer & Cheese Dip

Ingredients

12 ounces Cream Cheese, softened

3 cups Shredded Sharp Cheddar

1/2 cup Lager

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

For Serving: soft pretzels, chips, brats

Instructions

Place the ingredients into your slow cooker and over high heat for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Season to taste. Serve the dip with chips, pretzels, etc.

Pizza Wheels with Red Sauce, Ranch & Pesto Dippers

Ingredients

1 ball pizza dough

1/3 cup marinara sauce

1 tablespoon fresh oregano, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

24 to 30 thinly sliced pepperoni

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup yellow cornmeal

Marinara Sauce, Ranch Dressing & Pesto, for dipping

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Place the pizza dough on a lightly floured surface and roll out to 9”x12” and about 1/4-inch thick. Spread the marinara sauce in a thin layer over the dough and top with the oregano and garlic. Sprinkle mozzarella evenly over the sauce and finish with the pepperoni. Starting at one end, carefully roll the dough into a tight log and place it on a cutting board seam-side down. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Cut 1 1/2-inch pinwheels from the log. Dredge one cut-side of each pinwheel in the cornmeal until well coated and place each pinwheel, cornmeal side down, onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Sprinkle the top of each wheel with Parmesan and bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown Serve with Marinara, Ranch and Pesto for dipping.

Grilled Flatbread Football Pizzas

Ingredients

2 Store-bought Naan Flatbreads (in the shape of footballs!)

For the Mediterranean:

1 cup ricotta cheese

1/2 cup sliced marinated artichoke hearts

1/2 cup Melissa’s julienne sun-dried tomatoes, drained

Fresh basil

For the Greek:

Extra-virgin olive oil

Dried oregano

Fresh lemon juice

3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup sliced black olives

1/4 cup diced red onion

1/2 cup diced tomato

Freshly chopped parsley

Instructions

Preheat your Twin Eagles Grill to medium heat. Top the Flatbreads with your toppings of choice. Grill with the lid closed for 3 minutes, turning often or bake at 425ºF for 10 minutes.

Loaded Buffalo Hummus

Ingredients

2 cans (15-ounce) chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1/3 cup water

1/4 cup tahini

1/4 cup Frank’s Red Hot Sauce

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

For Topping

Diced Celery, crumbled blue cheese, olive oil, smoked paprika

Pita Chips, for dipping

Instructions

Combine the chickpeas, water, tahini, Frank’s Red Hot Sauce, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and salt in your food processor. Process until very smooth. Serve with dippers.

Go Big Party Sub

Ingredients

Two 11-ounce tubes refrigerated French bread dough

Extra-virgin olive oil

Red wine vinegar

1/2 pound sliced provolone

1/2 pound sliced hard salami

1/2 pound sliced Maple-Glazed Ham

1/2 pound thinly sliced Mortadella

2 cups shredded iceberg lettuce

2 large tomatoes, sliced

1 jar pickled banana peppers, drained

2 teaspoons Everything Seasoning

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 350°F and generously grease a Bundt pan with cooking spray. Place the bread dough into the bottom of the prepared pan and pinch together the ends to form a ring. Bake until golden brown and cooked through, about 30 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes, then invert onto a wire rack to cool completely. Place the bread on a serving platter and slice it in half horizontally. Drizzle the bottom half with oil and vinegar. Top with provolone, salami, ham, mortadella, lettuce and tomatoes. Top with the banana peppers. Finish with the top half of the bread and brush the top of the bread with a thin layer of olive oil. Sprinkle with Everything Seasoning and slice.

Chili Bowl Board

Ingredients

Chili

Cornbread

Baked Potatoes

Hoffy Hot Dogs + Hot Dog Buns + Condiments

Shredded Cheese

Sour Cream

Green Onions

Fritos

Corn Nuts

Korean BBQ Nachos

Ingredients

For the Korean Beef

1/2 sweet yellow onion, thinly sliced

2 green onions, chopped

1/3 cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1/4 teaspoon Korean red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 1/2 pounds beef sirloin steak, cut into very thin slices

1 teaspoon honey

For the Nachos

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 cup kimchi, chopped

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Melissa’s Costa Azul Hot Sauce

1 bag tortilla chips

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

Sesame seeds

Instructions

To make the Korean beef, combine the ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Add the sliced steak and refrigerate for 24 hours. Preheat your Twin Eagles Grill to high. Drain the meat from the marinade and grill the meat until cooked through. Heat the olive oil in a large sauté pan and add the kimchi, sesame oil and sugar until heated through and caramelized, about 5 minutes. In a small bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise and hot sauce. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Place the tortilla chips in a single layer onto the baking sheet. Top with the cooked meat and cheeses. Place the baking sheet on the grill and close the lid. Grill for 2 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Top with the kimchi mixture, drizzle with Sriracha mayonnaise, and garnished with cilantro sprigs and sesame seeds.

Concession Stand Popcorn Cake

Ingredients

12 cups popped popcorn

1 stick unsalted butter

Two 10-ounce bags mini marshmallows

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups M&M candies

1 cup salted peanuts

Instructions

Place the popcorn into a very large bowl. Combine the butter, marshmallows and vanilla in a large saucepan. Bring to a simmer over low heat and stir to combine. Pour the marshmallow mixture over the popcorn in the bowl. Stir to coat all of the popcorn. Add in the M&M’s and peanuts until they are evenly distributed. With greased hands, firmly press the mixture into a well-greased tube or angel food cake pan. Allow to stand for 10 minutes; then loosen and turn out onto a plate. Carefully cut slices using bread knife.

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

For the crust

30 Oreo cookies

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

For the filling

32 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

5 large eggs

1 1/2 cups packed light brown sugar

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla

8 ounces Reese’s minis

For the topping

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

8 ounces Reese’s minis

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Using your food processor, pulse the cookies until they are finely ground crumbs. Add the butter and pulse until moistened. Press into the bottom and halfway up the sides of a 9-inch springform pan. Bake for 10 minutes then cool. In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese until smooth. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating until smooth. Add the sugar, peanut butter, cream and vanilla and beat until combined. Stir in the Reese’s. Pour the batter into the cooled crust. Bake for 1 hour, or until set and the top looks slightly dry. Cool the cheesecake completely then refrigerate until completely chilled, at least 4 hours. In a small saucepan, heat the cream just until simmering. Remove the cream from the heat and add the chocolate chips. Let stand for 3 minutes then whisk until smooth. Pour the chocolate over the cheesecake, allowing it to drip down the sides. Sprinkle the Reese’s over the cheesecake.

Air Fryer Almond Joy Snack Mix

Ingredients

1 cup whole almonds

1 cup shredded coconut

1 1/2 cups dark chocolate chips, melted

1/2 teaspoon coconut extract

6 cups Chocolate Chex cereal

1 cup powdered sugar

Instructions

Place the almonds and shredded coconut in your air fryer and air fry at 350ºF for 5 minutes. Toss well and continue to air fry in 1-minute increments until the coconut is golden brown and toasted. Place the cereal in a large mixing bowl. Add the toasted coconut and almonds. Add the coconut extract to the melted chocolate and stir to combine. Add the melted chocolate to the cereal mixture and toss to coat. Transfer the mix to a Ziploc bag and add the powdered sugar. Shake to coat well. Store in a sealed container.

Visit Chef Gwen’s website for more information and recipes, or follow her on Instagram.

Special thanks to Ralph’s, Melissa’s Produce and Twin Eagles Grills.