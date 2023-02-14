**Related Video Above: Drone footage shows where Rihanna performed.**

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WJW) — Rihanna’s high-flying Super Bowl performance Sunday garnered tons of attention, but not so much in the way of monetary compensation … from the NFL anyway.

Before you go thinking she performed out of the goodness of her heart, understand no Super Bowl halftime artist — we’re talking the likes of Beyoncé, Prince and Bruce Springsteen — is paid much for their work.

Back in 2016, an NFL spokesperson made clear to Forbes that “we do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs.” However, the NFL told Newsweek last year halftime performers are paid a basic union fee for their trouble.

While it has not been reported how much was spent on this year’s halftime show production, recent performers the Weeknd and Dr. Dre reportedly even paid millions of their own money to create the show of their dreams.

And it all pays off in the end, if history is any indication.

Rihanna, who Forbes estimates is worth $1.4 billion thanks in part to her cosmetics and clothing lines and has not released an album since 2016, is most likely seeing a huge bump in music sales and listens the day following her performance where she also revealed she’s pregnant with her second child.

See photos from the performance below:

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Further capitalizing on her performance time, knowing that millions around the globe were watching, Rihanna was also seen on stage touching up her makeup with one of her Fenty Beauty products.