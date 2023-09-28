INDIANAPOLIS – A battle between two of the most prolific offenses in the NFL headlines a full 16-game slate in Week 4.

Miami and Buffalo are the top two scoring teams through the first three weeks of the season. The Dolphins are averaging 43.3 points per game after becoming the fourth team to score 70 points in a game last Sunday, while the Bills are racking up 30.3 ppg.

Miami looks to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 1995 when the two divisional rivals clash Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. WIVB sports director Josh Reed joins this week’s “Big Game Bound” to break down the matchup from the Buffalo perspective.

BGB also hears from the Packers before their Thursday night showdown against the upstart Lions. We’ll check in with the Browns, who currently boast the best defense in the league, giving up the fewest points (10.7) and yards per game (163.7).

Plus, Jarrett Payton gives us his picks and tells host Chris Hagan how his video of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went viral.

“Big Game Bound” streams every Thursday at 12 p.m. ET during the regular season and playoffs. It will air daily during Super Bowl week.