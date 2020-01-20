Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
20°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Crime
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
Youngstown police arrest suspects in Dollar General robbery
Top Stories
How to minimize salt damage to plants
Top Stories
Cleveland police officer charged with urinating on child expected to be sentenced to 7 years
Miami Dolphins announce hiring of former Struthers coach
‘Lord of the Tunnels’ extradited from Mexico to California on federal drug charges
Watchdog scrutinizes Trump administration’s opportunity zones
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Weather Text Alerts
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Black and Gold Today
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Hidden History
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
The Big Game
Campbell native will watch big game from sidelines as Chiefs’ running backs coach
Trending on WKBN.com
Youngstown police arrest suspects in Dollar General robbery
Teen who fell into icy lake taken to hospital in car after ambulance doesn’t show
Tax tips you need to know before you file that return
Miami Dolphins announce hiring of former Struthers coach
Weather