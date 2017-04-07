Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
City of Niles issues boil alert
Top Stories
Taco seasoning mix recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination
Top Stories
Cleveland zoo awaits bloom of smelly corpse flower
Busy Boardman road to be closed for a week, starting Monday
Rule change provides reprieve for some Ohio charter schools
FBI, police search for missing 2-year-old after parents died
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Ysu Baseball
Dowd and Kendrick lead Penguin power surge this season