Skip to content
WKBN
New Castle
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
27 Investigates
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Local governments seek negotiating power in opioid lawsuit
Top Stories
Quicken Loans to pay $32.5M to settle lawsuit over bad loans
Top Stories
Woman charged in theft of man’s car following sex deal
WKBN/WYTV mark Founder’s Day with volunteer event
Youngstown man sentenced for death of woman found in SUV
OVI checkpoint planned for Mahoning County
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Big Race – Indy
Live Stream
Report It!
Community
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
Heroin Crisis
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Fox Sports App
Contests
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
Tee to Green
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Search
Search
Search
Youngstown Crime Activity
Youngstown crime activity: High-speed chase ends in arrest
Youngstown crime activity: Police investigate passports after call for fight
Youngstown crime activity: Man found passed out on toilet in library
Youngstown crime activity: Suspect escapes from hospital, police say
Youngstown crime activity: Man tells police he was beaten with gun
More Youngstown Crime Activity Headlines
Youngstown crime activity: Man robbed at gunpoint for iPhone and Beats headphones
Youngstown crime activity: Agreement to adopt baby ends in theft
Youngstown crime activity: Robberies reported at area businesses
Youngstown crime activity: Hamburger and steaks stolen from freezer
Youngstown crime activity: Police say man tried to swallow glass crack pipe
Youngstown crime activity: Bouncer charged with assaulting customer
Youngstown crime activity: Woman chucks candy bars in fight at gas station
Youngstown crime activity: Would-be robbers knock on store doors with gun
Youngstown crime activity: Police squeeze suspect’s cheeks during arrest
Youngstown crime activity: Police say woman dug nails into officer’s arm