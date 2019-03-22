Skip to content
WKBN
New Castle
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
27 Investigates
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Local governments seek negotiating power in opioid lawsuit
Top Stories
Quicken Loans to pay $32.5M to settle lawsuit over bad loans
Top Stories
Woman charged in theft of man’s car following sex deal
WKBN/WYTV mark Founder’s Day with volunteer event
Youngstown man sentenced for death of woman found in SUV
OVI checkpoint planned for Mahoning County
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Big Race – Indy
Live Stream
Report It!
Community
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
Heroin Crisis
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Fox Sports App
Contests
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
Tee to Green
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Search
Search
Search
Wjbf Sports
Mississippi native Simms Abney wins 2018 E-Z-GO Vaughn Taylor Championship
Grovetown’s Andrew Chong wins the E-Z-GO Vaughn Taylor Championship
Home-schooled Augusta Eagles playing well at Vaughn Taylor Championship
Eckroat finishes off thrilling win at 6th Junior Invitational