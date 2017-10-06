Skip to content
Week Seven High School Football 2017
Week 7: Top Plays of the Week
HIGHLIGHTS: Howland blanks Perry
HIGHLIGHTS: Farrell cruises past Ft. LeBoeuf
HIGHLIGHTS: McDonald still perfect in MVAC
HIGHLIGHTS: East Palestine keeps pace in top-heavy EOAC
More Week Seven High School Football 2017 Headlines
HIGHLIGHTS: Columbiana wins 4th straight, downs Wellsville
HIGHLIGHTS: Poland moves to 7-0
HIGHLIGHTS: Liberty posts 69 points in win over Champion
Lisbon runs for 402 yards; Blue Devils win their 4th straight
Wolford accounts for 5 total TDs as LaBrae dominates Newton Falls
Daniels, Moorer with 4 TDs as Hubbard downs Jefferson 54-7
Breinz notches early TDs, Canfield beats Niles 36-3
Wilmington receives a pair of late TDs; improves to 7-0
Waid with 4 TDs; Girard pounds Brookfield to stay undefeated
Springfield blows past Western Reserve 40-14 on 4 Snyder TDs