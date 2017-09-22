Skip to content
Week Five High School Football 2017
Week 5: Top Plays of the Week
Valley Christian soars past Cochranton
HIGHLIGHTS: Poland routs Edgewood 63-0
HIGHLIGHTS: McDonald edges Springfield in a shootout, 44-31
HIGHLIGHTS: Beaver Local cruises to 43-12 win against East Liverpool
More Week Five High School Football 2017 Headlines
HIGHLIGHTS: Austintown Fitch downs East 38-7
HIGHLIGHTS: Bell-Stokes connect for 3 pass TDs, Lisbon beats Southern
HIGHLIGHTS: Rushton scores 3 TDs as Liberty pummels Campbell
Howland takes advantage of Hubbard miscue in 14-6 win
Mooney’s two quick strikes carries Cardinals past Boardman
3 Remish TDs keys South Range’s 27-20 win vs. Brookfield
Cayson, Wolford TD runs pace LaBrae in 33-7 win
Townsend saves the day as Farrell edges Union City 48-36
3 Crish TD runs key 41-16 Lakeview win over Niles
Sparked by two early Struthers fumbles, Canfield cruises to win