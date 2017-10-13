Skip to content
Week Eight High School Football 2017
Week 8: Top Plays of the Week
Mathews rolls Southington, 41-13
HIGHLIGHTS: Springfield continues hot streak, downs Ridge
HIGHLIGHTS: McDonald’s big win over Sebring keeps Blue Devils atop MVAC
HIGHLIGHTS: Salem blanks Minerva
More Week Eight High School Football 2017 Headlines
HIGHLIGHTS: Girard crushes Newton Falls, 66-6, to remain undefeated
Memorial snaps 6-game slide; Jones completes 10 of 13
Canfield pulls away from East late to stay undefeated
Buzzacco’s 3 TDs leads South Range as Raiders stay undefeated
Warren JFK downed by Cleveland CC, 27-16
Late Page TD run keys Mooney in 15-14 win vs. Warren Harding
Sherry-Kemp connection paces East Palestine in blowout win
Adair, Lakeview surge to 35-30 win at Poland after early hole
Struthers edges Hubbard on late Hall TD pass, Kopnicky INT
Columbiana clips Lisbon 24-19 in matchup of conference’s best