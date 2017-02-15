Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Brookfield prepares for upcoming Summer Fest on the Green
Top Stories
Tracking the Valley’s next storm system
Top Stories
5 distressed whales beach themselves on Redington Beach
Man charged in Boardman jewelry store robbery sentenced in court
Bond set for man charged in armed bank robbery in Liberty Twp.
Warren man charged with hurting 2-month-old sentenced in court
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Ursuline Irish Basketball
Ursuline’s Comer notches 1,000th point in win