Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
WATCH: Ohio officers rescue chase suspect whose car ended up in pond
Top Stories
Group in St. Clair Twp. working to get zoning issue on ballot
Top Stories
Crews search Ohio river for body of baby who fell out of canoe
Boardman Save-a-Lot store nearing reopening after flood damage
Certain breast implants recalled for cancer risk
Boardman crime activity: Police say arrestee stole from Home Depot 3 times
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
University Of Mount Union
Ursuline’s Howell heading to Mount Union