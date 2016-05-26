Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Welcome to the Valley! Indians 2019 first round pick has solid debut in Scrappers win over Batavia
Top Stories
From tusks to tails, nations eye trade in endangered species
Top Stories
Donated clothing giveaway to be held in Niles
Bad with the Good: Warren JFK product Jason Kokrak has up and down 3rd round at the BMW Championship
Man who spent two decades on Ohio’s death row headed back to Jordan
Man who shot 6 police officers in Philadelphia charged with attempted murder
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
United States Navy
All 4 Naval aviators survive F/A-18F Super Hornet crash
Trending on WKBN.com
Ohio mayor receives extra security after comments by Trump
Warren community rallies for demolition of local eyesore
Motorcyclist goes to hospital with head injury after crash in Lackawannock Twp.
Longtime Valley official, former Youngstown mayor Patrick Ungaro passes away
Vienna man pleads guilty to going to Hermitage boy’s school for sex