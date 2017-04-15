Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Austintown student gets chance to attend an ‘out of this world’ summer camp
Top Stories
New winery in Warren features deck along Mahoning River
Top Stories
Packard Music Hall upgrades 35-year-old marquee
Youngstown lifeguard pulls 2 drowning girls from North Side Pool
Despite heavy rains, water level of Shenango River won’t stop Sharon’s ‘WaterFire’
Longtime Youngstown pastor Rev. Morris Lee dies at 84
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Tyler Srbinovich
Srbinovich shuts down South Range for Niles’ 10th win