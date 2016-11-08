Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Rx reporting system reaches milestone, state lags behind in opiate prevention efforts
Top Stories
Youngstown Country Club hosts annual Clubs for Kids Golf Classic
Top Stories
Looking into your weekend weather
Indians manager Terry Francona returns after eye surgery
Fire breaks out between 2 occupied houses on south side of Youngstown
Kinsman community builds temporary walkway to area beyond destroyed road
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Watch WKBN 27 with an antenna? You’ll need to rescan on Friday
Ted Strickland
Portman keeps Senate seat, defeats Strickland
Trending on WKBN.com
Fire breaks out between 2 occupied houses on south side of Youngstown
City of Niles hopes new grant project with YSU will deter vandals from upgraded parks
Ohio senators optimistic about future production at ‘Lordstown Motors Corp.’
Tiger football family: Mark Brungard passing on legacy by coaching sons at Springfield
Helicopter lifts WKBN’s new antenna to top of tower in Boardman
7-Day Forecast
no iframe support!