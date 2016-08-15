Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
‘Walking Dead’ star and firefighter dies after battle with cancer
Top Stories
Former Ohio State coach to be sentenced for having sex with teen diver
Top Stories
Firefighter loses 3 children in Erie daycare fire
Lordstown man arrested following police chase
WATCH: Quick Monday Forecast
Trial to start in million-dollar suburban Utah drug ring
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
First News on FOX: Morning Edition
LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX: Morning Edition
Tamir-rice
Museum hasn’t decided on gazebo where police killed Cleveland boy
Trending on WKBN.com
‘Walking Dead’ star and firefighter dies after battle with cancer
Former Ohio State coach to be sentenced for having sex with teen diver
Firefighter loses 3 children in Erie daycare fire
Lordstown man arrested following police chase
Some of ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ cast to reunite in Ohio for 25th anniversary celebration
7-Day Forecast
no iframe support!