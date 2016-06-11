Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Sebring looks for an improved season with coach Seidel
Top Stories
Lordstown Schools adds scoreboard, flag pole to nearly complete stadium
Top Stories
US stocks end turbulent week with broad gains
Customs and Border Protection outage snarls major airports
Akron newlyweds design customized arcade game for ceremony
WATCH: Brier Hill Fest organizer explains how historic festival came about
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
St Louis Cardinals
Martinez, Holliday lead Cardinals over Pirates 5-1
Trending on WKBN.com
Local businesses collaborate for exclusive Canfield Fair souvenir
‘Easy Rider’ star and writer Peter Fonda dies at age 79
Lawyer calls Boardman 18-year-old accused of threats ‘good kid with no record’
Superintendent says nontraditional start time for Canfield Schools will benefit students
WATCH: Scattered thunderstorms likely for your Saturday