Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Back in the Saddle! Carl Pelini returns to the Penguins with new role
Top Stories
The Beat Goes On! Local Little League team moves on in state tournament
Top Stories
Officials investigate fatal house fire in Berlin Township
State prison inmates may be offered tattoo removal services
A star is born at the Tour: 22-year-old champion Egan Bernal
Police: ‘All Canadians’ urged to be vigilant for suspects
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Slippery Rock Twp.
Body of missing woman found in Lawrence County