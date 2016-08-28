Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Youngstown police: Car reported stolen involved in crash
Top Stories
More sunshine to wrap up your weekend
Top Stories
Firefighters: 2 escape house fire in Austintown
Dayton bar patrons commemorate 1 week since mass shooting
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
Indians visit Twins, look to continue 4-game win streak
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Shooting Death
Ohio police ID woman shot after crash, shooter in custody
Trending on WKBN.com
Youngstown police: Car reported stolen involved in crash
Firefighters: 2 escape house fire in Austintown
Canfield crime activity: Employees at two businesses report men tried to ‘short-change’ them
New home found for Mosquito Lake drowning victim’s dog
Family and friends throw Leavittsburg veteran the welcome home party he never had
7-Day Forecast
no iframe support!