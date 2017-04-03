Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Family and friends gather to spread love to those considering suicide
Top Stories
Café preparing to close in Lordstown
Top Stories
Volunteers clean up around Youngstown Handel’s, hope shop will reopen soon
From one heart to many hearts: An Arkansas girl’s mission to help a classmate
Teens attack homeless men with rocks, bats outside Ohio church
New Mexico chile plant selected to be grown in space
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Scranton
Pennsylvania Woman, 36, collapses at end of half marathon and dies