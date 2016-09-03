Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
More sunshine for your Sunday
Top Stories
Bringing the Brooms! Scrappers sweep Doubledays for first three game sweep of the season
Top Stories
New home found for Mosquito Lake drowning victim’s dog
Family and friends throw Leavittsburg veteran the welcome home party he never had
Cleveland man who alleged police locked him in closet awarded $50M
Fantastic weather through Sunday
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Route 224
Car crashes into Boardman Boost Mobile store
Trending on WKBN.com
New home found for Mosquito Lake drowning victim’s dog
Cleveland man who alleged police locked him in closet awarded $50M
African American Festival shows the history of Dance over the centuries
Elderly couple in murder-suicide cited medical bills in notes found by police
US attorney: Epstein abuse probe steadfast despite his death
7-Day Forecast
no iframe support!