Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Traffic restrictions coming to Mahoning Avenue in Austintown
Top Stories
Shepherd of the Valley holding job fair for direct care staff
Top Stories
Vegas man accused of plotting to bomb synagogues, LGBTQ bar
Financier Jeffrey Epstein, facing sex charges, found dead in NY jail
Tips to get kids off to healthy start this school year
Hubbard man reports being stabbed by burglar
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Route 11
Troopers investigating crash on Route 11 in Liberty
Trending on WKBN.com
Financier Jeffrey Epstein, facing sex charges, found dead in NY jail
Hubbard man reports being stabbed by burglar
Woman says man yelled ‘White power’ to her after crash in Alliance
African American Men’s Wellness Walk kicks off weekend of events in Youngstown
Young daughter of Dayton shooting victim thinks her dad is still at work
7-Day Forecast
no iframe support!