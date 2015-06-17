Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
48°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Youngstown home where man wounded damaged by gunfire
Top Stories
NOV. 18 – 25: OPENS DROP-OFF SITES FOR INTERNATIONAL CHRISTMAS PROJECT
Top Stories
Report: Man ran from Liberty officers with suspected drugs in mouth
Scientists discover big storms can create ‘stormquakes’
Judges serve pancakes at Mahoning County Bar Association
Doctor sounds off on Impossible Burgers: ‘They’re not healthy’
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Big 22
High School Football Standings
Fox Sports App
Black and Gold Today
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Halloween
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
Real Men Wear Pink
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Roads
Youngstown Council OKs license plate fee hike
Trending on WKBN.com
Sitting on Death Row: 13 local inmates waiting for execution
GM and union reach tentative deal that could end strike
Weather
Youngstown fatal beating case begins with photos of victim’s injuries
Ohio caught up in large international child porn bust