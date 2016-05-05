Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Former Cleveland Cavaliers’ coach David Blatt diagnosed with multiple sclerosis
Top Stories
Warren neighborhood clean up after severe weather damage
Top Stories
Chaney High School grad uses topiary talent to beautify alma mater
Niles police department establishes full-time street crimes unit
President Trump dismisses worries of recession, says economy is strong
Early Epstein accuser: Police could have stopped him in 1997
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 5
Police Officers
Southern local grad among fallen officers honored in ceremony
Trending on WKBN.com
Chaney High School grad uses topiary talent to beautify alma mater
Niles police department establishes full-time street crimes unit
1 killed, 1 injured in Western Reserve Road crash
Judge rules that man charged with JCC threats cannot possess deadly weapons, use social media
Man charged with murder fires lawyer before trial in Youngstown