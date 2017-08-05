Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Woman says man threw her from car in Boardman
Top Stories
A look inside ‘The Rack:’ New Castle’s indoor training facility
Top Stories
A spectacular stretch of days
Georgia abortion law foes seek to keep it from taking effect
Howland bird sanctuary reaches funding milestone
Beloit woman agrees to testify against sex offender who she dated
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
Tee to Green
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Poland Softball
Poland wins Junior League World Series