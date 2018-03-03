Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
Lowellville tries to move up the league rankings
Top Stories
Boeing will take nearly $5B hit due to plane grounding
Top Stories
Heat doesn’t stop fun for local VBS kids, golfers
Hot and humid into the weekend
Lincoln Knolls neighborhood in Youngstown prepares for first community park
Baker takes over at QB; Southington looks to improve once again
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Fox Sports App
Live Stream
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
Tee to Green
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Community
Summer festivals and events 2019
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Contests
WKBN is changing frequencies
Closed Captioning
Search
Search
Search
Painesville
Lake Co. budget director resigns before start date of new Trumbull Co. position